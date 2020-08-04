Telangana's Medak district turns 'Swachh', rakes in a tidy profit through vermicompost

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Due to the collective efforts of officials and people’s representatives, Medak has emerged as a ‘swachh’ district within just a few months. The district has also been raking in revenue through the production of compost in the villages.

After dumping yards were constructed in over 489 villages in the district, sanitation staff collected and segregated dry and wet waste from every household. They prepared vermicompost using the wet waste in over 350 villages. In more than two villages, the fertilisers were sold through auctions.

District Panchayat Officer (DPO) M Hanok stated that they can now sell the vermicompost in the village for the saplings which were planted under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) programme, instead of using chemical fertilisers.

He said that by selling the vermicompost, small villages would get a revenue of around Rs 50,000, and big villages Rs 3 lakh.