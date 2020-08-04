'Vidya Varadhi' vehicle in Vijayawada brings education to students' doorstep amid lockdown

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District education officer Rajyalakshmi flagged off a Vidya Varadhi mobile vehicle at Patamata Girls’ High School here on Monday.

The vehicle will be used to conduct classes till schools reopen. Mandal educational officers have been directed to identify localities where there is little provision for digital facility.

Teachers who reside in those mandals have been instructed to clear doubts of the students while conducting classes; books from school libraries will also be lent.

The MEOs are directed to select lessons, videos, rhymes and content depending on the age group of the children.

Every day the vehicle will hold two sessions and cover two mandals. Classes will be conducted in Krishna district till September 2.