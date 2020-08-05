Tring, tring! Mobile, internet wend their way to 'thumb of India' at last

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The virtually-disconnected "thumb of India" is now more connected to its north-eastern palm.

A finger-like protrusion surrounded on three sides by Myanmar and on one side by the Namdapha Tiger Reserve, the Vijaynagar circle in Changlang district of eastern Arunachal Pradesh is one of the remotest locations in India where the BSNL has spread its wings to.

It has launched its mobile and 2G Internet services at the place that is home to Lisu tribe whose population straddles the international border. Families of some retired Gorkha soldiers were also settled there by the government in the 1960s, ostensibly for better protection of the border.

Spread across 8,000 sq km, Vijaynagar was discovered in 1961 by the Assam Rifles during an expedition "Srijit II". It was carried out under the leadership of Major General AS Guraya, the then Inspector General of the paramilitary force. He had named the valley after his son, Vijay.

Vijaynagar has a population of 4,400. The locals are mostly farmers. Some are into poultry farming.

The circle has just one "health clinic" and two schools – one each in Vijaynagar and Gandhigram. There is no college. Most youth go to the nearest town Miao after class VIII and X for further studies. It takes four-five days’ trek from Miao to reach Vijaynagar. Given the hostile terrain, ration and other supplies are airlifted by the IAF.

The state government and the Indian Air Force (IAF) extended logistic support to the BSNL in transporting equipment. The BSNL said the work was successfully carried out despite difficulties.

"The BSNL staff had to wait at Jorhat in Assam for nearly a month (due to Covid-19 pandemic) to airlift the equipment to Vijaynagar. The work for the installation of tower etc was supervised by Sub Divisional Engineer Karma Tsering," the BSNL said.

Changlang District Magistrate Devansh Yadav told The New Indian Express that the mobile and Internet services would do a world of good to the troops, police and government officials. He said the first call was made by a police officer posted to the place.

"Earlier, the Assam Rifles and government officials relied entirely on VSATs for communication. Some had Wi-Fi-based and laptop dongle Internet. As there was no mobile tower, people were not able to make calls. Now, they will have access to normal telephony and Internet services," Yadav said.

Since the place is yet to be electrified, solar power will make people sustainable. They will not have to depend on external power source, the DM said.

He said the entire operation was carried out by the BSNL and the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA). The APEDA provided solar power and the BSNL installed the mobile tower. They worked closely. The district administration coordinated locally, Yadav said.

The test check was done on July 31. Subsequently, solar panels were dispatched but the helicopter had to return due to poor weather. The IAF was scheduled to make another attempt on Tuesday.

“As soon as the solar panels are installed, the unit will be sustainable. We will get normal mobile and Internet connectivity. Now that the tower has been installed, the locals will soon start using mobile phones,” the DM said.

There is no road leading up to Vijaynagar. Currently, one is being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Yadav said. He added that the terrain is such that after every rainfall, some or the other major changes happen on the ground. That is why the road project is going on at a relatively slow pace.

"Two of the five phases of work has been completed. The forest clearance has been obtained. There is no inhabitation on the way. When the place was discovered, a road was constructed. During early 1970s, the road was motorable when Army vehicles used to ply. After that, no fresh project was undertaken," Yadav added.



