STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Draft rules for reservation of transgenders in police to be placed before Karnataka cabinet: Govt tells HC

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi made this submission before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi.

Published: 07th August 2020 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Transgenders

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government informed the Karnataka High Court that it will place the draft rules before the cabinet for approval to provide reservation to transgenders in for appointment to the police department at the earliest. 

Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling K Navadgi made this submission before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi in response to the notice issued to the state on a plea seeking reservation for transgendered persons in the appointment to the police department. 

The petitioners contended that the state government has issued a notification calling applications for filling up of 2,672 vacancies for the post of Special Reserve Constable Force and Bandsmen in which men and women can apply but no provision was made for transgenders.

As per the judgement of Supreme Court in National Legal Services Authority v/s Union of India, the state must have a scheme for transgenders, they pleaded. 

On the last date of hearing, the bench had also asked the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to explain why law laid down by apex court concering this reservation was not considered, after hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by Sangama, an organisation working for upliftment of transgenders and one Nisha Gulur, who is working towards transgenders.

In response to this, AG submitted that the chief secretary informed him that the state will be placing the draft rules before the cabinet for approval.

Recording the submission of AG, the bench adjourned the hearing to August 28.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 came into force in December 2019.

In the judgement, the apex court issued directions to the states to recognise employment, educational and other fundamental rights of the 'third gender'. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka police Karnataka High Court Transgender Persons Act 2019
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp