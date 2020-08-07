STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hungry monkeys find a mate in this ACP in Telangana's Khammam amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fifty-four-year-old Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Narsimgoju Venkatesh, who works in Kallur sub-division has turned into a Good Samaritan for starving monkeys at Neeladri temple.

Published: 07th August 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

ACP Narsimgoju Venkatesh hands out bananas to a pack of eager moneys near the Neeladri temple in Satupalli division of Khammam district

ACP Narsimgoju Venkatesh hands out bananas to a pack of eager moneys near the Neeladri temple in Satupalli division of Khammam district

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: He understand the pangs of hunger in animals which cannot speak. Always ready to lend a helping hand to monkeys, he has now become their darling.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of visitors to the temple has fallen drastically. As a result, the daily routine of devotees feeding the monkeys was broken.

Coming to the rescue of the simians, Venkatesh has been feeding them near the temple. He offers them fruits they like most, bananas and guavas.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of visitors to the temple has fallen drastically. As a result, the daily routine of devotees feeding the monkeys was broken.

Coming to the rescue of the simians, Venkatesh has been feeding them near the temple. He offers them fruits they like most, bananas and guavas.

Every day, about 500 monkeys wait for him to feed them. Apart from fruits, he also offers them cooked food.

In fact, Venkatesh has hired workers to prepare food on the temple premises. “The monkeys have been going through a tough time as devotees to the temple have become scarce,” he says.

The ACP watched their plight as the monkeys sometimes invaded houses in nearby villages, damaging household articles.

He then decided to feed the monkeys.

The monkeys have gotten so used to him that they run to him the moment they hear the sound of his vehicle approaching the temple.

Like children, they reach out to him for bananas and guavas. Venkatesh has not raised any donations so far and spends money out of his savings.

Says Venkatesh: “It has been my habit to feed monkeys even before the imposition of lockdown. I go to Tekulapalli forest area now and then where monkeys move around and provide them fruits and food.”
“I feel happy whenever I feed the monkeys. They are also like human beings. Hunger is the same for everyone. Whenever I go out, I stack my vehicle with fruits, which I distribute whenever I see monkeys on the way,”  said the Sattupalli Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Comments

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp