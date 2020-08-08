STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Bengal Muslims perform last rites of Hindu neighbour

From gathering wood for the funeral to carrying the body to the crematorium, the neighbours helped his family perform all rituals.

Published: 08th August 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

The body of a 65-year-old man being shifted to mortuary in Kakinada on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

A dead bodybeing shifted to mortuary (Photo | EPS)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: In an example of communal harmony and humanity, Muslim neighbours of a Hindu man helped perform his last rites in Jhargram district of West Bengal on Thursday. The 62-year-old man died after suffering a cardiac arrest shortly after being refused treatment by a doctor at the local health centre as he had not gone through a Covid-19 test. From gathering wood for the funeral to carrying the body to the crematorium, the neighbours helped his family perform all rituals.

Jugal Das was taken to Binpur rural hospital on Thursday morning after complaining of chest pain. “There was a lady doctor at the healthcare centre. We told her that my father had fever five days ago. She refused to examine my father and asked us to conduct Covid-19 test first and come only if he tests negative. We had to return home. In the afternoon, he complained of severe chest pain and died,” said Sujit, Jugal’s son.
As the news of his death spread, Jugal’s neighbours arrived at his house to help the family.  

“In our village, there are about 300 Muslims families and 10 Hindu households. I will never forget what they did for us when an educated doctor refused to treat my father,” said Sujit. “We always come forward whenever anyone is in distress. When Jugal was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata in 2009, I spent three nights at the hospital,” Sheikh Kader, one of Jugal’s neighbours, said. Sheikh Siddiqui said he and others of his community collected wood, bought clothes and other items for Jugal’s last rites. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hindu-Muslim unity communal harmony Bengal Muslims
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp