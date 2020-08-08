STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

'Nallasiriyar' R Megala: Teaching students at their homes to ensure they don't miss out

R Megala has been teaching her students grammar, spoken English, handwriting and reading skills for the past two weeks. 

Published: 08th August 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

R Megala, teacher

Megala makes sure she carries masks and sanitisers along with her. (Photo |EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: This 44-year-old government school teacher is busy ensuring that her students don't get rusty during this COVID lockdown period by brushing up their basics. 

R Megala, an English teacher at Thanthai Periyar Higher Secondary School, has been visiting students’ houses and teaching them grammar, spoken English, handwriting and reading skills for the past two weeks. 

She says that during her cycling routine, she met a few parents who complained about their children not learning at their homes. It was then she decided to ride to Pillatheruvasal in the mornings and Athipadugai and Poomangalam villages in the evenings to give them a lesson. 

"My aim is to ensure students keep touch with their basics like multiplication tables. Most of them have forgotten it in the past few months. So, I started visiting the villages to help them refresh their studies again. Some provide space to conduct tuitions with enough spacing between individuals," Megala told The New Indian Express

Students of age group 10-16 join the classes as it is non-syllabus oriented. 

ALSO READ | TN tailor couple stitches a successful civil services career for their son

Megala makes sure she carries masks and sanitisers along with her. Besides this, she also uses yoga and breathing practices as an ice breaker.

Her efforts have led to positive outcomes. 

"My brother's handwriting has improved a lot now. He was more into mobile games earlier, but now he is showing interest in studies," said N Aishwarya, a second-year UG Botany student from Pillaiatheruvasal.

Megala was recently recognised with Nallasiriyar Award.

ALSO SEE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
R Megala Covid education covid learning teachers and covid covid19 coronavirus
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp