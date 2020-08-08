'Nallasiriyar' R Megala: Teaching students at their homes to ensure they don't miss out

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: This 44-year-old government school teacher is busy ensuring that her students don't get rusty during this COVID lockdown period by brushing up their basics.

R Megala, an English teacher at Thanthai Periyar Higher Secondary School, has been visiting students’ houses and teaching them grammar, spoken English, handwriting and reading skills for the past two weeks.

She says that during her cycling routine, she met a few parents who complained about their children not learning at their homes. It was then she decided to ride to Pillatheruvasal in the mornings and Athipadugai and Poomangalam villages in the evenings to give them a lesson.

"My aim is to ensure students keep touch with their basics like multiplication tables. Most of them have forgotten it in the past few months. So, I started visiting the villages to help them refresh their studies again. Some provide space to conduct tuitions with enough spacing between individuals," Megala told The New Indian Express.

Students of age group 10-16 join the classes as it is non-syllabus oriented.

ALSO READ | TN tailor couple stitches a successful civil services career for their son

Megala makes sure she carries masks and sanitisers along with her. Besides this, she also uses yoga and breathing practices as an ice breaker.

Her efforts have led to positive outcomes.

"My brother's handwriting has improved a lot now. He was more into mobile games earlier, but now he is showing interest in studies," said N Aishwarya, a second-year UG Botany student from Pillaiatheruvasal.

Megala was recently recognised with Nallasiriyar Award.

ALSO SEE: