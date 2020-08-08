STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Serving with dedication: 30 million meals in 10 countries  

The mission, which got underway from July 1, 2020, has already served 12.5 million meals across 143 cities and nine countries in 33 days. 

Volunteers aim to serve meals  in other countries as well

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Robin Hood Army, a zero-funds organisation working with volunteers to serve surplus food from restaurants and the community to the underprivileged, has pledged to serve 30 million meals under its #Mission30M initiative.

As part of this, the organisers will be distributing the meals not just to India’s rural and urban areas, but also across Bahrain, Botswana, Malaysia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Uganda, with 50,000 volunteers by August 15.

The mission, which got underway from July 1, 2020, has already served 12.5 million meals across 143 cities and nine countries in 33 days. Founder Neel Ghose says Covid-19 has left millions without a livelihood, resulting in a stark hunger problem. “It is easy to brush off responsibility to authorities, but this is a crisis that needs to be dealt not just by governments but also by civil society,” he says.

A member of the organisation since 2018, Shubham Patankar says the need of the hour in Bengaluru is more than 10,000 dry ration kits. “Some of the most affected people are community cleaners, daily wage labourers, house helps, auto drivers, etc. They have lost their jobs because of the pandemic. We are able to do this with the help of local authorities,” he adds. 

