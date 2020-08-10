COVID-19 blessing in disguise for Karnataka lad who scored 624 out of 625 in SSLC exams

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Sharing the second spot in the SSLC results with eleven others in the state by obtaining 624 marks out of 625, Mahesh G M is a shining example of how the COVID-19 crisis can be turned into an opportunity.

The son of a farmer couple from Gunnagere village in Kunigal taluk, Mahesh is a student of Jnanabharati High School in Kunigal town. "The postponement of the examinations by two months gave me ample time for revision and I made the best use of it," he told The New Indian Express over the phone.

His mother Shashikala could not pass her SSLC but now was all praise for her son emerging with flying colours. "When I failed, I gave it up but my son has shown his grit by making use of the opportunities," she remarked.

Meanwhile, his father Mayanna was busy milking two cows on Monday evening to supply milk to the local dairy and help the family sustain itself. The couple are pinning their hopes for the future on their children's education. Their daughter Harshitha G M had scored 89 percent in II PUC science stream and had written CET.

Mahesh, a bookworm, would get up at 5 am to board a bus to Kunigal town as he had to attend private tuitions for science and mathematics.

"The private tuitions for the tough subjects helped me a lot," he said adding that he wants to become a scientist in the future. He suggests that time management is very important for students.

He scored cent percent in all the subjects except for English in which he missed one mark. "In one answer, I had put 'and' instead of 'so'", he rued.