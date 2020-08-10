STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Tea grower’s daughter S Malliga cracks UPSC examination in Tamil Nadu

Members of the Nilgiris-centric Baduga community, to which 26-year-old S Malliga belongs, have also been showering their compliments.

Published: 10th August 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

26-year-old S Malliga, daughter of K Sundaran, tea small grower, and R Chithradevi.

26-year-old S Malliga, daughter of K Sundaran, tea small grower, and R Chithradevi. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COONOOR: Perseverance, hard work and encouragement from family and friends helped 26-year-old S Malliga, daughter of K Sundaran, tea small grower, and R Chithradevi, retired Village Health Nurse, living in a tiny hamlet called Kaggula in Kotagiri taluk to make it to the UPSC this year.

“Right from childhood, my ambition has been to become an IAS officer and use that position to help the needy and now, it has become a reality that I could be in any of the civil services of the country,” Malliga told The New Indian Express.

“My parents motivated me to pursue good education.  I studied up to eighth standard in Shanthi Matriculation School in Kotagiri and from ninth to Plus Two in St Joseph’s Girls’ Convent Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Coonoor.  Thereafter I became B Tech graduate in Bio Technology from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore,” she recalled.

“Immediately after that, I stayed in Chennai to get trained in UPSC exams.  As it happened, I failed in three attempts but my parents and fellow aspirants of UPSC continued to encourage me to hone up my skills of taking the exam which has resulted in my obtaining 621st rank in the country in the UPSC exam now,” Malliga observed.

“This is significant considering that she hails from an ordinary tea grower family in a remote village – a relatively rare achievement,” former Vice Chairman of Tea Board (Union Commerce Ministry)  M Bhojarajan said after complimenting Malliga.  

Members of the Nilgiris-centric Baduga community, to which she belongs, have also been showering their compliments.

“As a woman civil officer, I will work for an inclusive development in society to empower women and make them leaders and decision makers for better placement of women in Government and business sectors,” Malliga said.

“Inspired by my mother’s independent attitude, I will work for building up self confidence in women to minimise the gender atrocity towards them,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UPSC S Malliga
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp