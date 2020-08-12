Telangana police construct mini water tank for tribals

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Tiryani mandal police constructed a mini water tank for tribals at Pangidi hamlet in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Though the State government had laid pipelines for the Mission Bhagiratha project in the village, the villagers were finding it difficult to get water as they did not have a water tank and the water would only come at a particular time when electricity was available.

As there had been no power in the village for the past 4-5 days, the villagers were facing drinking water problems. Recently, they were forced to drink contaminated water from rivers and tanks. Around 30 families live in the village.

A police team led by Sub Inspector P Rama Rao visited the village, and the villagers brought the issue to their notice. The SI, on the advice of the higher officials, constructed a mini water tank for the villagers within a week.