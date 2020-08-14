STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda turns messiah for COVID-hit residents in Odisha district

Panda’s role in ensuring respectable last rites of persons dying during the pandemic is being praised by many

Published: 14th August 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda and his supporters consoling a bereaved family.

Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda and his supporters consoling a bereaved family. (Photo | EPS)

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In the fight against coronavirus in Covid hotspot Ganjam, Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda stands apart as a leader. He is on the frontline extending help to those affected by the pandemic.

From helping elderly people to cope up with the Covid stress, assisting distressed family members of victims to giving dignity to the dead, Panda has become a messiah for hundreds of residents reeling under the impact of the pandemic.

Setting an example for other MLAs, Panda is reaching out to the underprivileged, the worst-hit by Covid-19 on a daily basis. The MLA’s role in ensuring respectable last rites of persons dying during the pandemic has come in for praise from several quarters.

Covid-19 victims are often looked down upon and denied proper funeral by their relatives and even family members due to the fear of catching the virus. In such cases, Panda along with his team of volunteers comes forward to give a dignified cremation to the victims.

In the last one week, the MLA has conducted the last rites of Kabita Bhuyan of Haradakhandi, D Sabita Acharya of Balaji Pentha street and Saraswati Sahu of Kapileswarpeta who were subjected to stigma and discrimination after death. Panda said he treats the victims as his own family members and with the help of members of ‘Mo Parivaar’ programme, cremates them as per Hindu customs.

Panda has also released two phone numbers - 9437071091 and 7077691091 - for people to contact him for help in availing Covid-19 treatment and cremation of bodies.

Besides, the MLA has collected 300 units of blood after coming to know about blood shortage in MKCG Medical College and Hospital. He and his supporters too have donated blood to meet the crisis.

Panda has not let these Covid-19 services affect his duty as a public representative. From drinking water supply to repair of drains and roads, the MLA personally visits the spot with officers to redress the problems. “ I assured the people that I would stand by their side in any circumstances. By doing my duty, I am keeping my promise,” Panda added.

Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda Coronavirus Odisha COVID Warrior
