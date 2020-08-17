STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Express impact: 15-year-old disabled boy gets tricycle after request on social media

Pasinabilli Balaji, a Class 10 student who lives on Chinna Kapu Street in Palakonda, had posted a message requesting the state government or voluntary organisations to provide him with a tricycle.

Published: 17th August 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

P Balaji, a Class 10 student of Palakonda was given a tricycle by the district administration after TNIE took up the issue with District Collector J Nivas.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A 15-year-old physically-challenged boy, with help from The New Indian Express, got a tricycle just a day after he posted a request on social media. 

Pasinabilli Balaji, a Class 10 student who lives on Chinna Kapu Street in Palakonda, had posted a message requesting the state government or voluntary organisations to provide him with a tricycle as he wanted to help his parents, but was unable to do so.

On seeing his post, The New Indian Express passed on the boy’s request to District Collector J Nivas on August 14 evening. 

Though the Collector was busy monitoring arrangements for Independence Day, he directed the additional director of the differently abled department to do the needful. 

Department’s additional director, Jeevan, on Saturday handed over the tricycle to Pasinapalli Balaji after bringing it to his village from Srikakulam. Jeevan said he handed over the tricycle on the occasion of Independence Day. 

“We had earlier given the boy a tricycle, but it got damaged after a few years,” he added, and pointed out that the boy’s parents are daily wage workers and could not afford to get him a new tricycle. 

A few days ago, the boy underwent a minor surgery for an infection on his leg.The boy thanked the Collector for responding to his request, and said he would now use the tricycle to help his family.

