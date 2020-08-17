STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spanish peak named after Uttarakhand IAS officer by mountaineer in gratitude

Juan Antonio, the mountaineer said he was grateful to Chauhan for his help during 2018 expedition in the Gangotri Himalayas in Uttarakhand.

The mountain Peak named after IAS officer Ashish Chauhan (Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A Spanish mountaineer who recently climbed a virgin peak in his country, has decided to name it and its route after Uttarakhand-cadre IAS officer Ashish Chauhan as a gratitude for helping him while he was on his visit to Gangotri Himalayas.

Chauhan is the former district magistrate of Uttarkashi and present additional secretary (civil aviation) in the state government.

"We just decided that the top will be called "Magistrate's Point" and the road will be called "Via Ashish". It is a virgin peak which we were going to give another name. So that, everything makes more sense the top will be called "Magistrate's Tip" and the access to it will bear your name. It will be registered in climbing books of Gredos (Central Mountain System) Spain," stated the message from Juan Antonio the mountaineer.

Juan Antonio, the mountaineer said he was grateful to Chauhan for his help during 2018 expedition in the Gangotri Himalayas in Uttarakhand.

The post by the Spanish mountaineer stated that he and his friend David Resino have successfully scaled a virgin peak situated near Avila city of Spain which is at the altitude of 2,950 metres and one of the toughest in the country.

"We have decided to name the peak 'Magistrate's Point' and its route 'Via Ashish', in your honour," said the mountaineer.

He also added that he was greatly indebted by the help offered to him by Ashish Chauhan when he was not well. "By interacting with him, I realized how hospitable and generous hosts the Indians are. We are still in touch," the post added.

Antonio visited Uttarkashi district in 2018 to climb Mount Satopanth in Gangotri region at an altitude of over 7000 metres above sea level.

He fell sick during the expedition after which Chauhan, the then the DM of Uttarkashi helped him out.

Chauhan who expressed his gratitude by sharing the post by Juan on social media said, "I am overwhelmed and really grateful by the honour the mountaineer has showered on me. Atithi Devo Bhava (Guest is God) is our Indian culture and being a government official, it is my duty to provide help to any person who needs it."

