Bihar: 10 Covid-19 cured persons donate plasma following IMA appeal

By Express News Service

PATNA: Encouraged by the office-bearers of the Bihar chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA), 10 people, after being fully cured of Covid-19, donated their plasma at Patna All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Tuesday in the presence of all the IMA and the blood bank office-bearers.

Dr. Sunil Kumar, honorary state secretary of IMA welcomed and thanked those who donated their plasma to save the lives of other Covid-19 patients. “They were encouraged to donate plasma to save the lives of others. They agreed upon and donated voluntarily,” he said.

Dr. Vimal Karak (president of IMA), Dr. Amarkant Jha, Dr. Sahajanand Prasad Singh, Dr. Sunil Kumar, director of AIIMS Dr. PK Singh, nodal officer of AIIMS Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, Blood Bank in-charge of AIIMS Dr. Neha Singh and others were present on the occasion.

Dr. Sunil Kumar, on behalf of the IMA, had made an appeal to the people who have now been cured from Covid-19 to donate their plasma to save the life of other fellow citizens.

“Plasma donation does not make any bad impact on the health of donor but save the life another infected person, who blesses the donor from the core of heart surcharged with the divinity of emotion”, Dr. Sunil Kumar said.

In Patna, more than 160 persons have donated their plasma. Around 100 of them were recently invited and felicitated on the Independence Day celebration in Patna and other districts as corona warriors. The state health department has made a provision to give an incentive of Rs 5,000 to all those who voluntarily donate their plasma in the state. CM Nitish Kumar had announced this in his address to the people of the state on August 15.