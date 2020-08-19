STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala amputee gets Rs 50 lakh via crowdfunding in 12 hours to treat cancer

Nandu is not just another cancer patient seeking help for treatment.

Published: 19th August 2020 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Nandu Mahadeva, centre,  with his friends

Nandu Mahadeva, centre,  with his friends

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Enough, enough. I’m overwhelmed by the love and affection you have showered on me. Rs 50 lakh in 12 hours! I requested your help as all our resources had dried up. I promise to help people in need with the balance amount after completing my treatment. Kerala was not just helping me. You have grown as a motherly figure to me,” Nandu Mahadeva, an amputee and a cancer patient wrote in an emotional Facebook post on Tuesday.

Nandu is not just another cancer patient seeking help for treatment. He has lived through the agonies of a critically-ill and lit a candle of hope for hundreds who share the plight. He has formed a Facebook collective of seriously ill patients and charity workers to extend emotional and financial help to such people.

Nandu, 26, had completed his degree course and was running a catering unit at Kazhakkoottam in Thiruvananthapuram when he was diagnosed with bone cancer four years ago. Though his leg was amputated during treatment at RCC in 2018, the infection spread to his lungs complicating his health.“When I realised that I’m fighting a deadly disease, I thought about other critically ill patients who fight the disease without knowing about the disease.

When I got in touch with them, I understood their financial woes. That’s when I decided to form Athijeevanam, a collective for such patients. We arranged help for many people and now myself have received showers of love,” Nandu told TNIE. 

‘I decided to face  adversity smiling’

 Nandu’s family had to shut down their catering unit before moving to MVR Cancer Centre in Kozhikode. The family had run out of resources which prompted the youth to seek help from his Facebook friends.
“I’ll never forget that journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode. My right hand was paralysed and vision in my right eye was fading. I was struggling to swallow food as the tumour had blocked my throat partially. The doctors said that I will not survive for more than a month. But I never lost confidence. I decided to face adversity with a smile. And it has been months now. I’m returning to a normal life,” Nandu wrote in his social media page in July. However, cancer remains persistent even while Nandu refuses to give up

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amputee cancer patient Kerala crowdfunding Cancer
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp