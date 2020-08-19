STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala University becomes first varsity in country with digital garden

Now visitors can learn more about the garden flora at Palayam Senate House and Karyavattom campus of the University of Kerala just by scanning a unique QR code.

Published: 19th August 2020 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 01:40 PM

Akhilesh S V Nair scanning the QR code to access the information of the plant species

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Now visitors can learn more about the garden flora at Palayam Senate House and Karyavattom campus of the University of Kerala just by scanning a unique QR code. With this move, the University of Kerala has become the first university in the country to have a digitised garden.The digital garden was inaugurated by V P Mahadevan Pillai, vice-chancellor of the University of Kerala, in the presence of pro vice-chancellor, registrar and syndicate members.

The digitisation was done with the help of A Gangaprasad, professor and director, Centre for Biodiversity Conservation, and Akhilesh S V Nair, research scholar, Department of Botany, University of Kerala. Earlier, the duo had established a digital garden at Kanakakunnu Palace and Raj Bhavan thereby making it the first Governor’s residence in the country to have a digitised garden. More than 250 species of trees were documented in the Palayam Senate House and Karyavattom campus. Different species of trees such as poon spar of Travancore (calophyllum calaba), upas tree (antiaris toxicaria), Malamavu (buchanania lanceolata) and almondette tree (buchanania lanzan) are present. 

 “Documented data was digitised through website creation and QR code linking. Visitors can now learn more about our biological diversity,” said Akhilesh. Akhilesh and Gangaprasad are presently working on the digitisation of the trees and plants at the Legislative Assembly and Kerala PSC Headquarters, Pattom. “The documentation and QR enabled digitisation of tree species at these locations are in the final stages and will be launched soon,” added Akhilesh.More information on the plants can be found at https://www.keralauniversity.ac.in/digital_garden/home.

