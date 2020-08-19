Malappuram native quits police job, reaps success in farming

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Latheef Kolath from Edappal in Malappuram quit his job with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 2011 after serving a successful stint with the Delhi Police on deputation.

Joining the force at 19, he could have gone on to add more stars on his shoulders. But he chose farming years before it became the catchphrase of the locked down generation.

He was only 42 when he took the hard decision to call it quits. Nine years later, Latheef, 51, has no regrets leaving the uniform and taking up the life of a farmer cultivating paddy, rearing cows and goats. He is now an inspiration and guiding spirit to many youths who have followed in his footsteps.

“Opting for voluntary retirement was a hard decision. But I was determined and now I feel very happy for choosing this path,” said Latheef.

“The most valuable lesson I learnt being a farmer during the Covid-induced economic crisis is that farming will not let you down as there will be takers for quality produce,” he said.

Covid has had no impact on his income from farming. “I could easily find buyers for eggs, vegetables and milk,” he said.

From four acres in 2011, Latheef now cultivates paddy in over 90 acres.

“If we put in effort, we can make a profit of Rs 15,000 profit from an acre of paddy. I started paddy cultivation on a trial basis, but it yielded good results. Now I have taken over 85 acres of farmland on lease,” he added.

Ever since he won the best farmer’s award from the state government, Latheef is busy guiding freshers in the ‘trade’.

“If you love what you do and want to do it professionally by putting in a cent percent effort, then farming is the best option. You can be close to nature without any stress,” he said.