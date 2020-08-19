STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Malappuram native quits police job, reaps success in farming

 Latheef   Kolath from Edappal in Malappuram quit his job with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 2011 after serving a successful stint with the Delhi Police on deputation.

Published: 19th August 2020 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Latheef Kolath at his poultry farm

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Latheef   Kolath from Edappal in Malappuram quit his job with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 2011 after serving a successful stint with the Delhi Police on deputation.

Joining the force at 19, he could have gone on to add more stars on his shoulders. But he chose farming years before it became the catchphrase of the locked down generation. 

He was only 42 when he took the hard decision to call it quits. Nine years later, Latheef, 51, has no regrets leaving the uniform and taking up the life of a farmer cultivating paddy, rearing cows and goats. He is now an inspiration and guiding spirit to many youths who have followed in his footsteps.

“Opting for voluntary retirement was a hard decision. But I was determined and now I feel very happy for choosing this path,” said Latheef.

“The most valuable lesson I learnt being a farmer during the Covid-induced economic crisis is that farming will not let you down as there will be takers for quality produce,” he said. 

Covid has had no impact on his income from farming. “I could easily find buyers for eggs, vegetables and milk,” he said.

From four acres in 2011, Latheef now cultivates paddy in over 90 acres.

“If we put in effort, we can make a profit of Rs 15,000 profit from an acre of paddy. I started paddy cultivation on a trial basis, but it yielded good results. Now I have taken over 85 acres of farmland on lease,” he added.

Ever since he won the best farmer’s award from the state government, Latheef is busy guiding freshers in the ‘trade’. 

“If you love what you do and want to do it professionally by putting in a cent percent effort, then farming is the best option. You can be close to nature without any stress,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malappuram Latheef   Kolath
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp