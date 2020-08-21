STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Going beyond call of duty, Hyderabad police officer donates plasma to 55-year-old

On Wednesday, Sandhya received information about 55-year-old Devi Varma, a bank employee who was in need of plasma.

Published: 21st August 2020 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Saving lives is my duty, and if that means donating plasma, I will do it for as long as I have to,” said Sub-Inspector G Sandhya, who became the first woman police officer from the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate to donate plasma to a 55-year-old woman on Wednesday.

About a month ago, 30-year-old Sandhya, from Chaitanyapuri police station, tested positive for Covid-19. “Even before I tested positive, I had prepared myself for it. I knew that all I had to do was fight back and that is exactly what I did. I was in home quarantine for around three weeks and took the treatment till I tested negative,” she said.

G Sandhya, SI

Sandhya lives in Soubhagya Puram Colony in Chaitanyapuri with her husband. Recalling her fight against Covid-19, she said, “While I was in quarantine I heard about many people losing their lives to the disease. There were so many posts on social media wherein people were looking for plasma donors to save their loved ones. That’s when I decided to donate plasma once I recover. Before contracting the infection, I was working for the people’s safety and once I got infected, it was still my duty to protect them as I have pledged to do so”.

On Wednesday, Sandhya received information about 55-year-old Devi Varma, a bank employee who was in need of plasma. With her family’s support, she did not think twice and decided to reach out to the patient. “It was a simple procedure. I did not experience any fatigue after donating plasma. But the most satisfying part was talking to Devi’s family, who was full of gratitude,” she said with a proud smile.
Stating that she does not mind doing this again, the Sub-Inspector said, “I hope that the Covid-19 antibodies remain in my body for a longer period of time, and if required, I can donate plasma again,” she said, adding that people should help save lives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
