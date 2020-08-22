This TN govt school teacher keeps students on their toes

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: It might have been the old, book, blackboard and desk kind of education if not for the pandemic. The lockdown has not only challenged students to device new methods of learning but has also compelled teachers to come up with novel methods of teaching.

Keeping students on their toes is one Meena Ramanathan, a government school teacher at the Panchayat Union Primary School, Kavarappatti who makes videos to teach her students. One such video, released on 17th August, has caught the eye of students and teachers across Pudukkottai. In the video, she is teaching students Tamil through song and dance.

“When children and parents came for admission, they were very sad that the children wouldn’t be able to attend school this year. Song and dance is a creative way to teach. Therefore, I decided to buoy the enthusiasm of students with a small video,” says Meena.

The class 4 teacher has been keeping her students busy throughout the lockdown. While internet and phone access is a problem for most children, she says she has tried to reach out to as many kids as possible. Along with regular classes, she has been focussing on extra-curricular activities. What started as a whatsapp group a year back, became the need of the hour.

Meena believes that developing extra-curriculars is very important for students. “As for extracurricular activities, they draw, sing, act, tell stories and send it to me,” said Meena. In fact, she says that the younger siblings of her students also send videos to her, as this activity has also piqued their interest.