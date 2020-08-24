STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

12-year-old girl in Bengal gets new home courtesy actor Sonu Sood

Sood was tagged on Twitter in a post shared by Kirshti’s neighbour Sonal Singh. Kirshti was living a shed made of a tattered plastic sheet and a few gunny bags stitched together. 

Published: 24th August 2020 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kirshti Chhetri’s makeshift house (left) and new house funded by Sonu Sood. (Photo | Twitter)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Sonu Sood, who has been winning plaudits for his work in helping migrants and others during the pandemic, has won hearts again after helping out a 12-year-old girl in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri.

Touched by a photograph showing the heart-wrenching condition of the Kirshti Chhetri’s living conditions, Sood reached out to the remote village some 2,500km away from Mumbai and helped build her a new house.

Sood was tagged on Twitter in a post shared by Kirshti’s neighbour Sonal Singh. Kirshti was living a shed made of a tattered plastic sheet and a few gunny bags stitched together. 

After noticing the photograph of Kirshti Chhetri’s ‘house’, Sood provided the funds for a house.  

“I never imagined a personality like Sonu will react and respond to my tweet. I am simple person and helping out Krishti was not in my capacity. We will never forget what he has done for the girl,’’ said Sonal.

The girl, daughter whose father lost his job during the lockdown, named the new house Sonu Sood Niwas.

On seeing Krishti’s new house, Sood said on his Twitter handle, “A nice house has been constructed. Now I can say I have a home in Jalpaiguri.’’

Raju Karmakar, another one of Krishti’s neighbour, said, “We witnessed how the little girl was struggling. She and her father used to stay at the shanty in monsoon and winter facing all odds and tough situations. The actor living in thousands of kms away from here reacted to her plight and responded. We all are grateful to him.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sonu Sood Kirshti Chhetri
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp