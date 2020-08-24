12-year-old girl in Bengal gets new home courtesy actor Sonu Sood

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Sonu Sood, who has been winning plaudits for his work in helping migrants and others during the pandemic, has won hearts again after helping out a 12-year-old girl in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri.

Touched by a photograph showing the heart-wrenching condition of the Kirshti Chhetri’s living conditions, Sood reached out to the remote village some 2,500km away from Mumbai and helped build her a new house.

Sood was tagged on Twitter in a post shared by Kirshti’s neighbour Sonal Singh. Kirshti was living a shed made of a tattered plastic sheet and a few gunny bags stitched together.

After noticing the photograph of Kirshti Chhetri’s ‘house’, Sood provided the funds for a house.

“I never imagined a personality like Sonu will react and respond to my tweet. I am simple person and helping out Krishti was not in my capacity. We will never forget what he has done for the girl,’’ said Sonal.

The girl, daughter whose father lost his job during the lockdown, named the new house Sonu Sood Niwas.

On seeing Krishti’s new house, Sood said on his Twitter handle, “A nice house has been constructed. Now I can say I have a home in Jalpaiguri.’’

Raju Karmakar, another one of Krishti’s neighbour, said, “We witnessed how the little girl was struggling. She and her father used to stay at the shanty in monsoon and winter facing all odds and tough situations. The actor living in thousands of kms away from here reacted to her plight and responded. We all are grateful to him.’’