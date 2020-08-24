For son’s birthday, father gets Bagalkot village school painted

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: The Headmaster and staff at the Government High School in Herishivanagutti village had a pleasant surprise when they went back to school after the weekend recently. The school building which had not seen a coat of paint for decades looked bright and shining.

Mohammad Sabh Agra

The credit for this goes to Mohammad Sabh Agra (41), a resident of the village who is a Group-D employee (peon) at the school.

He chose a unique way to make his six-year-old son’s birthday memorable. He got the school building painted with his own money.

His gesture has won appreciation from all -- Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar to Zilla Panchayat CEO T Bhooblan to the people. Amidst financial difficulties, he has spent around Rs 30,000 to ensure that the school where he works gets a new look.

A couple of months ago, he had spent over Rs 3 lakh for the heart surgery of his only son Mohammad Mustaf (6).

“I wanted to celebrate my son’s birthday in a unique way. Initially, I had managed to mobilize only Rs 10,000. But as the estimated cost shot up to Rs 30,000, I took a loan and got the school painted,” Mohammad Sabh told TNIE.

Sabh gets appreciation letter from minister'

“The school was in a pathetic condition and had not been painted for decades. I also believe that my gesture will make the villagers and students bless my son so that he can recover fast,” Mohammad Sabh added. As soon as this came to the notice of Minister Suresh Kumar, he spoke to Mohammad Sabh over phone, thanked him and also praised him.

“Minister Suresh Kumar praised me, which is one of the memorable moments of my life. He also told me I was an inspiration to all and assured me of providing help for my son’s treatment,” the delighted father said.

Applauding Mohammad Sabh’s work, ZP CEO Bhooblan said, “Despite financial hardships, he has done an amazing job of improving his workplace. We will support him and the school in all possible ways.” S Pochangundi, the headmaster, who did not know of Mohammad Sabh’s plans, said, “When we left the school after working hours on Saturday (August 7), the building did not look any different. But on Monday, we were amazed to see the school building sporting a new colour. We are proud to have such an employee working amidst us.”

The ZP CEO recently gave Mohammad Sabh two certificates of appreciation, one from the ZP and the other on behalf of the minister, and felicitated the family on the school premises.