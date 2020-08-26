STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Made from scrap, rail bicycles to help trackmen in Odisha

The newly-launched rail bicycles, developed by the Permanent Way (P-Way) units of Khurda Road division, are capable of moving at an average speed of 10 km per hour.

Published: 26th August 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Rail bicycle manufactured by P-Way units of Khurda Road division

Rail bicycle manufactured by P-Way units of Khurda Road division. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bringing convinience to trackmen, East Coast Railway (ECoR) introduced a unique vehicle made out of discarded bicycles and railway junks for easier and faster monitoring of the tracks. The newly-launched rail bicycles, developed by the Permanent Way (P-Way) units of Khurda Road division, are capable of moving at an average speed of 10 km per hour.  

According to ECoR officials, these vehicles will also ensure safety of the railway staff during daily monitoring of the tracks. Earlier, the trackmen risked their lives by walking on the tracks while conducting inspections or carrying out maintenance works round the clock, irrespective of weather conditions.

Weighing around 30 kg, the bicycles can easily be lifted, assembled and dismantled by a single person. An alignment front wheel and light weight iron pipes were fitted to the body of an old bicycle with the help of nuts and bolts.

The officials claimed that the bicycles can be used for travelling even amid unfavourable weather conditions or while crossing difficult locations. "The travel time of the trackmen will be reduced considerably, preventing longer detention of trains," they added.

"The rail bicycle is a novel mechanism to quickly travel on rail tracks for inspections, monitoring and urgent repairs," said Khurda Road DRM Shashi Kant Singh. Out of 18 P-Way units under Khurda Road division, eight units including Berhampur, Sompeta, Khurda Road, Gorakanath, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road and Dhenkanal have manufactured the rail bicycles.

Railway staff return lost bag to owner 

BHUBANESWAR: Railway staff returned a hand bag, containing a high-end smartphone and other utility items worth Rs 35,000, to a passenger, who had mistakenly left it in Falaknuma Express while travelling from Howrah to Cuttack.

The bag was recovered by the head constable of Railway Police Force, U Behera. The bag’s owner, SK Ali Mirza, had forgotten to take his bag along while de-boarding the train at Cuttack on August 23.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
East Coast Railway Rail bicycles Khurda Road
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp