Karnataka ‘rices’ to the occasion, plans Rice ATMs

People availing rice from the Public Distribution System (PDS) can get rice at such centres anytime and need not have to visit ration shops during working hours.

Published: 28th August 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 07:01 AM

For representational purposes

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Imagine getting rice from an ATM! This is what the Karnataka government is planning to help the needy. Just like water vending machines, these machines will dispense certain quantity of rice if coins are inserted. People availing rice from the Public Distribution System (PDS) can get rice at such centres anytime and need not have to visit ration shops during working hours.

At present, Indonesia and Vietnam have a similar system.  In May, Indonesia had rolled out Rice ATMs across Jakarta to assist those struggling to feed their families, as the coronavirus pandemic took a heavy toll on its economy. Free rice is dispensed using artificial intelligence.

Speaking to TNIE, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K Gopalaiah said there was a proposal before them to install Rice ATMs at various locations to help the poor. “I was told these come in various sizes -- 100 kg, 200 kg and 500 kg capacity. Once a coin is inserted, certain quantity of rice is dispensed.” He added, “We need to check how it works and make arrangements to refill rice every time the container gets empty. We are checking the feasibility.

We plan to install this machine in one or two places on trial. If we get good results, we will install them in various places.’’ A senior official from the Food and Civil Supplies department said that most of the beneficiaries in the State work as daily wage labourers. They have to take off or take permission from work to visit the ration shops.

These shops are open only during day time.  It is not possible to keep these PDS shops open till night. Therefore, the government plans to start Rice ATMs. The staple can be availed by inserting coins. For those who have ration card, finger biometric system can be used.

At present, 5 kg of rice per individual per month is given to a BPL card holder family under the Anna Bhagya scheme and over 1.22 crore families and 4.27 crore individuals are covered. The government distributes rice for free to BPL card holder family members. But APL family members get it for Rs 15 per kg. And since the outbreak of the pandemic, free rice is also being given to migrants, based on their Aadhaar card.

