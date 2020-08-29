STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Firemen rescue baby, family from submerged Odisha village

A 24-year-old woman, Manasi Guru, her infant daughter, husband KN Das were stranded on the terrace of their house after Brahmani river breached embankment on Thursday night.

Published: 29th August 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

A rescue team member c arrying the infant in a pail (Photo | EPS)

A rescue team member c arrying the infant in a pail (Photo | EPS)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Caught atop the terrace of a single-story house amidst incessant rains all night, with a frothing Brahmani river swirling around the building, could be unnerving for anyone.

Picture a family stranded there with their three-month-old baby! Thanks to the Odisha Fire Service, the morning of Friday brought an end to the nightmare of one such family in Sankarakul village of Jajpur district’s Bari block after incessant rains triggered flash floods in the area.

A 24-year-old woman, Manasi Guru, her infant daughter, husband KN Das were stranded on the terrace of their house after Brahmani river breached embankment on Thursday night.

Along with them were Manasi’s parents-in-law Srikant and Minati and another relative Dhruba Charan.

When Bari Tehsildar informed fire personnel about the stranded family at about 6.35 am, a seven-men team proceeded on a rescue boat and reached the spot within 25 minutes.

“Three sides of the house were surrounded in deep water and on reaching the spot, we found out that the family was in great distress,” said Bari fire station’s leading fireman, Jagannath Hembram.

As the water current was strong, the fire personnel threw a rope to the stranded persons on the terrace and they tied it with the building.

The rescue team members reached the house with the help of the rope. They were unable to find anything in the building, following which they carried the infant in a pail.

“Water level on one side of the house was up to the chest. One of the personnel walked ahead till the powerboat while we followed him with the rescued persons who were provided life-buoys for their safety,” said Hembram. The operation lasted for about 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The rescue act invited praise from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who commended the efforts of Bari fire station personnel. “Commend Odisha Fire Service personnel of Bari fire station, Jajpur, for their swift response to rescue marooned families including an infant.

The successful operation saved six people stranded in flood water at Sankarakul in Bari block,” said the Chief Minister’s office in a tweet.That was not the only major rescue of the day as Chandikhol fire station personnel rescued a pregnant woman from Badchana block.

At least 180 persons were rescued from five villages in Badchana in two fire service power boats. Similarly, teams from Binjharpur fire station, Dasarathapur, Jajpur and Rasulpur rescued 134 persons from several villages in the district.

DG Fire Services, Satyajit Mohanty reviewed the situation and probability of flood in Mahanadi river. The State fire control room is operational 24X7 to monitor the relief and rescue operations in all the flood affected areas.

Seven rescue teams each with power boats have been deployed in Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts while nine teams are mobilized in Kendrapara.

Five teams each from southern range and northern range are on stand-by and under the control of Collectors of Puri and Jagatsinghpur to undertake rescue and relief operations in the areas likely to be affected by Mahanadi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Jajpur Odisha rains
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp