Chhattisgarh: Father uses prison savings for daughter’s classes

RAIPUR: When Anand Nageshiya was released from jail early for model behaviour, he was delighted to see his family after so many years. Nageshiya was most thrilled to meet his daughter Yamini, who was a little over one year old when he was convicted for murdering his uncle over some family dispute in 2005.

However, when Nageshiya reached his home in the Aamdarha village in Ambikapur of Chhattisgarh, he learnt how she was struggling to attend online classes as she didn’t have any gadgets. Yamini is a student of Class 12. Nageshiya rushed to the market to buy a smartphone for Yamini with the money he had earned in all these years for working inside the prison.

“I was moved when my daughter told me that she did not have any device to connect to online classes. She wishes to become a doctor. I realised the importance of education while in jail. I will leave no stone unturned to ensure she doesn’t face any hurdles to pursue her dream,” Nageshiya said.

Nageshiya, serving a life sentence, was released early owing to his good conduct. “He, along with 19 others, was recommended to the government for the remission of sentence from Ambikapur Central Jail for maintaining overall good behaviour consistently.

We saw that Nageshiya, who was serving life imprisonment for murder, has reformed and became disciplined. His name was cleared on the grounds of good conduct”, said Rajendra Gaikwad, superintendent, Ambikapur Central Jail. While lauding his decision to purchase the smartphone for his daughter, Gaikwad stated that Nageshiya had presented an example for others to give importance to girl’s education. Nageshiya learned gardening and carpentry in prison via the PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana.