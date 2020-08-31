Onam celebration: Liberian woman, son set to return home after five months at Lisie Hospital in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: This year’s Onam celebration may not have its usual glory and grandeur for Malayalis, but Jennah and two-year-old Jin from Liberia got to celebrate the festival with a full-fledged ‘Onasadya’ at Lisie Hospital in Kochi.

The duo, who came to Kochi on March 2 for Jin’s heart surgery, had been stuck here for over four months due to the pandemic.

Jin is the second son of Jennah and Peter Paye. Within few months of his birth, Jin was diagnosed with heart disease and was not gaining enough weight due to the same. Jin was referred to Lisie by the doctors in Liberia.

After reaching Kochi, he underwent surgery on March 12 and made a speedy recovery. They were ready to go back on April 2 but the pandemic changed all the plans.

The mother and son has been lodging in Lisie Hospital since then. Fr Paul Karedan, director of Lisie Hospital, arranged the sadhya for the duo.The family is set to return to Liberia on Thursday.