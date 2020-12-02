STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Anand Mahindra congratulates Tiruvannamalai girl for innovating solar ironing cart, extends support  

Anand Mahindra shared a video of Vinisha on Twitter and promised support for her future projects under Mahindra Research Valley.

Published: 02nd December 2020 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra (File photo | PTI)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra has congratulated the 14-year-old girl sensation Vinisha Umashankar from Tiruvannamalai, who bagged the prestigious Children's Climate Prize for innovating solar-powered ironing cart. 

The New Indian Express had profiled Vinisha and the story went viral attracting international attention. On Tuesday late evening, Anand Mahindra shared a video of Vinisha on Twitter and promised support for her future projects under Mahindra Research Valley.

He wrote, "Bravo Vinisha! Your project: a. addresses a serious environmental problem, b. helps the self-employed and c. apart from being environment friendly, the mobile cart enhances revenue potential. @Velu_Mahindra can we give her the support of Mahindra Research Valley in all her future projects?"

R Velusamy, Senior Vice President , Head -Automotive Product Development , Mahindra Research Valley, replied to Anand's tweet saying, "Yes Anand. We will definitely do and reach out to her."

When contacted, Vinisha's father Umashankar told The New Indian Express that he was happy for all the attention she is getting. He said few companies have contacted Vinisha to build the full-fledged prototype of the solar ironing cart, but the deal is yet to be finalised. 

"I think Mahindra Research Valley would be an ideal opportunity to scale-up the project. Vinisha has plans to improve the design and add more elements to the ironing cart to make it more feasible," Umashankar said. 

Vinisha said she was working on more products like tapless handwash and converting plastic waste into insulated roofs

Vinisha was conferred with the 2020 Children's Climate Prize for Clean Air, a Swedish award that recognises climate champions globally. She won Rs 8.46 lakh in prize money. For the same project, she also bagged the National Innovation Foundation's Dr APJ Abdul Kalam IGNITE award in the engineering category.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vinisha Umashankar Childrens Climate Prize solar powered ironing cart Anand Mahindra
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp