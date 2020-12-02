STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

E-autos help women, transgender drivers sail through rough seas

Susy is among the 30 e-vehicle drivers employed by the city corporation.

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Mumtaj Fatima

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Since the lockdown which came into effect on March 25, 40-year-old Susy Kochukutty, an autorickshaw driver for the past eight years, has been finding it difficult to make ends meet.

Although she was able to sustain her household with the income from plying the autorickshaw before the pandemic outbreak, Susy was forced to find a viable means over the last few months. Help came in the form of e-rickshaws and e-autos launched in the city as part of the Smart City project. Thanks to them, she is now able to provide for her family.

Susy is among the 30 e-vehicle drivers employed by the city corporation. Out of the 30 beneficiaries, 28 are women and two are transgender people. The project sought to aid women belonging to the BPL (Below Poverty Line) category and have worked as autorickshaw and taxi drivers in the past.

Susy Kochukutty

“It has been three months since I started riding the e-auto manufactured by Kerala Automobiles Limited (KAL). Before joining the team, my financial condition was very poor. But now, I am able to earn at least Rs 500-600 per day,” says Susy who plies in and around Thycaud and starts her day at 9am. Apart from being pollution-free, e-autorickshaws are more cost-effective than vehicles running on diesel.

“Although it takes around four hours to charge the vehicle, I don’t have to spend money on fuel,” adds Susy.

A driver for the past 14 years, Mumtaj Fatima started off as a bus driver to support her family and later went on to drive autorickshaws. “When I initially started driving, I had to face a lot of criticism from society. But my husband and family supported. I started earning and could take care of my three children with what I earned,” says Mumtaj, who has been riding an autorickshaw for the past two years.

“Commuters have dwindled as compared to pre-Covid times. People are hesitant to enter the vehicle due to various misconceptions. However, there has been a gradual shift in attitude. People are inclined to hiring e-rickshaws,” says Mumtaj who welcomed the initiative by the corporation to employ women drivers. Karthik B, one of the two transgender persons to be inculcated into the initiative operates near East Fort.

“As I am a college student, I ride the autorickshaw during the evening. Though customers have been less due to the pandemic, I am able to earn Rs 400 per day from the trips,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
E-Auto Transgender women e-vehicle
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp