Doctor brothers from Haryana set up free medical camp at Singhu border

Published: 05th December 2020 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Medical personnel check temperature for protestors during farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Saturday.

Medical personnel check temperature for protestors during farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

SONIPAT: Two brothers who are doctors and belong to a farming family of Haryana's Sirsa district are providing free medical care to the agitating farmers who are up in arms against the Centre's three farm laws.

A medical camp has been set up at the Singhu border by Sukhwinder Singh Brar and Ramanjit Singh Brar with the help of their doctor friends.

Both the brothers are private practitioners at Chandigarh.

"Everyday, we are giving medical care to almost 1,500 people coming up with different complaints," Sukhwinder said over the phone.

At the camp, they have kept a range of medicines in the boot space of two cars.

"We have medicines which can take care of several health-related issues," he said.

"Most of people are coming with complaints of hypertension, joint pain among elderly ones, diarrhoea, constipation etc," said Sukhwinder.

"Some elderly people who have run out of their medicines are also approaching us," he further said.

A team of 10-15 people including paramedic staff are working at this camp to provide medical care, he said.

Sukhwinder said they themselves belong to a farming family and this has motivated them to serve people here.

He further said more doctors from Barnala in Punjab will soon join them to extend their support.

Some religious and social organisations and local people are also providing them medicines, he further said, adding he and his brother are staying at nearby places so they come here early to start their free medical camp.

A protester from Punjab who came to the medical camp for treatment of a hand injury was all praise for the team.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other areas have stayed put at various Delhi border points, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

Most protesters have been staying in tractor-trolleys which have been turned into temporary shelters.

