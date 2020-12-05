STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Once a garbage dump, Bengaluru's Hennagara Lake to get new lease of life with Miyawaki forest

Miyawaki is a Japanese style afforestation method of raising trees in very close vicinity to improve the environment

Published: 05th December 2020 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

A Miyawaki forest with 9500 trees is set to come up on the lake bund. The first set of saplings will be planted on Sunday (Photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come Sunday, the once pristine Hennagara Lake, which lies off the Jigani-Bommasandra Ring road, is set for a new lease of life. A Miyawaki forest eventually containing 9,500 tree saplings will make its debut on the lake bund here.

The Hennagara Lake Collective and NGO SayTrees Environmental Trust are behind this massive effort to revive the lake, spread over 330 acres. The fight put up by an eco-conscious freelance content writer Tushar Chandra was instrumental in the lake's transformation.

Miyawaki is a Japanese style afforestation method of raising trees in very close vicinity to improve the environment.

With repeated requests and arguments to stop disposing of garbage and sewage matter near the lake falling on deaf ears, Chandra had to file an FIR at the Jigani police station in February this year against a water tank owner and garbage contractor S Shivaraj to stop the menace.   

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chandra said, "We have got permission from both the Gram Panchayat and the Anekal Town Planning Authority to create a Miyawaki here on Sunday. The first batch of saplings, nearly 2,000 of them, are set to be planted by localites and SayTrees Environmental Trust. The lake bund is empty now as we forced the contractor Shivaraj to clear all the construction material and garbage he had dumped here months ago and end future dumping. The planting is being done on top priority to ensure no one in future thinks of using the place as a garbage dump or for other illegal activities." The contractor has filed a complaint against him too.

Shivaraj, who is allegedly responsible for the pollution of the lake, said that he had removed all the garbage from the lake six months ago. "My name was somehow brought into the FIR to defame me. I have only arranged for the JCB to clear the plot for some trees that were planted recently," he claimed.

SayTrees Environmental Trust Programme Manager Shashank Sharma said, "We have seen through our experience that whenever a Miyawaki is done, there is a drop in temperature in the area. The lake has less greenbelt here and it will definitely attract biodiversity to the spot."

CSR funding from corporate concerns will help us put in place, he added.

Among the trees that will come up here are Pongamia pinnata (Honge), Ficus benghalensis (Aalada mara), Ficus religiosa (Arali, Ashvattha), Moringa oleifera (Nuggekayee or Drumstick), Syzygium cumini (Nerele) and Artocarpus heterophyllus (Halasina hannu or Jackfruit).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Hennagara Lake Miyawaki forest
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp