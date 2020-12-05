TNIE photographers shine at PII-ICRC Annual Awards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The New Indian Express Senior News Photographer Ashwin Prasath from Chennai has bagged the second prize in the 14th edition of PII-ICRC Annual Awards for his picture capturing crematorium staff conducting the final rites of a Covid-19 victim.

The awards, announced on Friday, were instituted by the Press Institute of India (PII), Chennai, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), New Delhi, under article and photograph categories.

Similarly, TNIE Senior News Photographer Pattabi Raman from Puducherry received an ‘appreciation prize’ for a picture capturing a conservancy worker receiving a complimentary foot massage from a therapist.