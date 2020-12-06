STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Group formed by friends plants 23,000 saplings in Andhra's Kakinada

‘All is Well’ Foundation, an environment-protection group formed by eight friends, has planted around 23,000 saplings in Kakinada and its surrounding villages.

Members of 'All is Well' Foundation at work. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: ‘All is Well’ Foundation, an environment-protection group formed by eight friends, has planted around 23,000 saplings in Kakinada and its surrounding villages. The foundation, whose idea was conceived by one N Kishore Kumar, a private employee, has taken up a massive plantation drive with the help of Kakinada Municipal Corporation and the Forest Department.

With the help of his seven friends—Rajkumar (a doctor in a private hospital), Kamlakar Rao (an employee of customs office), TVVSN Reddy (a retired employee), Ravi Varma, Rajendra Reddy, G Govardhan and T Sudheer — Kishore Kumar started the foundation in 2014. Since then, the group has been working to improve greenery every Sunday.

Today, the group has grown into a large organisation with 500 members who spend a day every week planting saplings to improve the green cover of Kakinada and its surrounding villages. The members include women, children, and even elderly people. Kishore Kumar has done his MBA in marketing and works in solar energy sector. His father, a retired deputy special collector, mother and wife also encourage and support him in his efforts. 

He said one day he saw a pile of garbage at a public park bear Raja Tank in the East Godavari headquarters. Even when he decided to clean the place, he could not succeed in his efforts until he was joined by his friends, who later planted different types of saplings in the vicinity. 

Since then, the group has been planting bogada, rela, badam, lagerstroemia, kada malli, kadambam, neem, mango, neredu and guava saplings. “When we were kids, we used to see house sparrows in plenty. But reduced green cover have denied these birds a place to call their home. We want to change that and improve the green cover,” he said. 

