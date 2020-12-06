Yashoda Pandey: The Odisha girl who taught marriage is no child’s play

Mayank Bhusan Pani And Danis Roy By

Express News Service

NUAPADA: It was 2017. Yashoda Pandey, then about 18, learnt about a child marriage being conducted in Haldi, her native village located in Nuapada district’s Dumerpani gram panchayat.

As panchayat leader of an initiative of two NGOs against under-age marriages, she rushed with her team and ensured that the illegal practice is stopped.

She was successful in her bid but was at the receiving end of villagers’ ire for going against the tradition. Also, how could she as a girl protest the social norms? Her community did not mince its words. Yashoda recalls: “I was demoralised. The villagers were angry with me and my group and even tried to influence my parents to restrict me.” With her parents throwing their weight behind, she decided to prove the detractors wrong.

On Saturday, Yashoda won the prestigious V-Award 2020 by United Nations Volunteer (UNV) for her fight against child marriages.

Her efforts received praise from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s office on the social media. For number’s sake, the 21-year-old has successfully stopped 80 child marriages in last three years in the drought-prone Nuapada where seasonal migration has long been the bane.

The agony of people moving out to brick-kilns and factories of south India is a story running in a loop, year after year.

It’s the plight of little girls from these migrating families that first drew Yashoda to the field. Her interest was further nurtured when she joined ‘Marriage: No Child’s Play,’ an initiative launched by Save the Children and ASHA Odisha, as a volunteer.

She got fresh insights into gender roles, safety issues, menstrual hygiene, domestic violence, girl child education, choice of careers and gender discriminations besides the need to stop child marriages.

She imparted life skill training to girls in the age-group of 10-19 and went on to become team leader of the panchayat level committee formed under the initiative.

She would hold two training sessions every month and ran community awareness programmes in the village. That’s when she first ran into societal resistance to child marriages in 2017.

Over the next one year, Yashoda moved from village to village in her panchayat and conducted awareness against child marriage.

She also stopped 15 child marriages in her panchayat despite facing resistance from her own people. She soon became the block level president of Ananya Girls Federation in Nuapada in 2018.

“Today, it feels great to receive appreciation from the same people who once were against me. I am happy that my parents supported me in every step of the way despite people trying to mislead them. Now every parent in the district willingly sends their girl children whenever we organise a training programme.

I hope more girls join me in spreading the word against child marriage,” says Yashoda who graduated from National College, Nuapada this year.

Now an example for many, she also is behind implementing ChildLine in Nuapada and providing free sanitary napkins under government scheme to adolescent girls in the district.

