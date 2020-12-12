Kerala: 112-year-old Ammachi raring to go out and vote

Vishnuprasad K P By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Even at 112, V P Ammachi, a resident of Andrikad (ward 5) at Nannambra panchayat in Malappuram, is waiting to go out and vote on Monday, when the four northern districts of the state go to the polls in the third and final phase of the local body elections.

Though Ammachi stays with her two sons at Andrikad, it is the family of Pachai Ismail living in the adjacent Cherummukku West (ward 4) that takes her to the polling booth every election. “If you take me to polling booth this time, I will caste my vote,” Ammachi tells Naseera Ismail, Pachai’s wife.

Due to her age, she identifies candidates through their party symbols. Her neighbours say Ammachi still remembers symbols like the ladder (IUML), hammer and sickle (Communist party) and lotus (BJP).

And while she welcomes workers and candidates of every party who visits her, she clearly tells them that she will vote for the party that she has been supporting since she was young.

“Andrikad and Nannambra are UDF strongholds. When we approached her, she said she would vote for ‘her party’. Besides party, Ammachi selects candidates who are close to her. Since the two areas are UDF’s fortresses, the candidates close to her usually belong to IUML. She identifies IUML candidates through the party’s ladder symbol,” said Sakeer Hussain, the UDF ward committee chairman.

Ammachi has four sons and two daughters. Every day, she goes to Ismail’s house to take a bath and have food. If she comes to know that Ismail and family are going out in their car, she joins them. She is now waiting for the short trip to the booth with them. UDF’s Ollakkan Siddique, LDF’s Amareri Jafar Sadiq and SDPI’s Cholacherry Faris are contesting from Andrikad.