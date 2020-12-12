STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra govt mandates free blood at state-run hospitals

This notification comes as Maharashtra continues to the worst affected state by the coronavirus pandemic. 

coronavirus sample testing

A blood test sample for COVID-19 (File Photo)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The health department of Maharashtra Government on Friday issued a notification to implement the facility of providing blood free of cost to the patients receiving treatment at all state-run hospitals from Saturday onwards.

This notification comes as Maharashtra continues to the worst affected state by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 74,408 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

On Thursday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope first made the announcement that blood will be provided free of cost at state-run hospitals from December 12.

In a tweet on Thursday, Tope had encouraged the people of the state to donate their blood.

"Against the backdrop of blood scarcity in the state, I and MP Supriyatai Sule at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan today appealed the citizens to donate their blood," the minister wrote on Twitter. 

