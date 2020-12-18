Mumbai Santa spreads joy, distribute sanitisers, masks

By ANI

MUMBAI: A man dressed as Santa Claus carried out sanitization and distributed masks to people in the Rani Lakshmi Chowk area, Mumbai on Thursday.

"Every year I used to distribute chocolates and gifts to children but this year I decided to contribute my bit to fight against COVID-19," he said.

Ashok Kurmi President of Sion friend Circle Foundation is spreading awareness and doing his bit for Christmas. Speaking to ANI Kurmi said, "I used to celebrate Christmas every year by distributing toys, chocolates, and gifts to underprivileged kids but this year due to the massive spread of COVID-19, I decided to sanitize bus stands, autos, and other places."

He also distributed masks and sanitizers to kids and the needy. He said, by doing this he feels good and satisfied as it is a good step to make people aware about at least wearing masks amid the pandemic to protect themselves.