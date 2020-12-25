STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Puppy House’ — a loving home for rescue dogs in Thiruvananthapuram

The Thiruvananthapuram chapter of People for Animals (PFA) has been instrumental in developing a compassionate attitude in people towards animals through various initiatives.

Stray dogs (Photo |EPS)

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram chapter of People for Animals (PFA) has been instrumental in developing a compassionate attitude in people towards animals through various initiatives. As the chapter readies to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021, the office bearers are all set to launch a ‘Puppy House’ on Friday, an exclusive space to accommodate rescue puppies at PFA’s shelter in Valiyarathala. The ‘Puppy House’ will feature four rooms for accommodating the puppies and a veranda for them to relax.

According to Maria Jacob, trustee, PFA, rescued puppies lack an exclusive shelter or space to play. Usually, they are put in cages and adopted later. “Their immunity is reduced once they get separated from the mother. So they should be dewormed and vaccinated. The puppies can be vaccinated only after they’re free from the body stress caused by deworming. ‘Puppy House’ will accommodate vaccinated puppies,” said Maria. Around 80 puppies can be accommodated at the same time in the house. 

The PFA team has set up a netted playground with toys so that the puppies can play and relax together. “This will be their home till they get a permanent one. The mental and emotional well-being of puppies is imperative. Securing them in a cage at an early age will affect their health,” added Maria. The ‘Puppy House’ was completed at a budget of Rs 2.5 lakh.

“We received around Rs 91,000 as a donation from our friends and well-wishers,” said Maria. Strict rules will be followed to avoid the puppies getting infected. “The staff will be allowed to enter the space after proper sanitisation. Adopters can see them from a distance. We are on a mission to give happy and healthy puppies for adoption,” she said.

