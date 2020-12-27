STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No man-animal conflict here: Chhattisgarh villagers take care of newly-born cubs in absence of mother bear

The villagers believe that the mother bear's perceived sense of security led her to choose the birthplace close to the village instead of the forest. 

Published: 27th December 2020 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 12:58 PM

bear cubs

Doctor and experts issuing advisory to the villagers on precaution and preventive measures for caring for the bear cubs. (Photo | Express)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Ambikapur district in Chhattisgarh has become the centre for attraction in the last one week after some locals took in a pair of bear cubs to ensure their safety by feeding them during the day as their mamma bear is away in the woods.

The female bear leaves her cubs and returns to them late in the evening every day. 

Ignoring the advice of the wildlife experts and forest staff, residents, out of curiosity, have been thronging this area to catch a glimpse of this rare occurrence.  

The bear gave birth to two cubs near an agricultural field at Kharsura village in Ambikapur. The villagers alerted the forest department staff who further met with the veterinary doctors and wildlife experts to decide on the further course of action. 

The villagers believe that the mother bear's perceived sense of security led her to choose the birthplace close to the village instead of the forest. 
 
However, everyone is still intrigued as to how the bear leaves both her cubs before sunrise only to return to them at a fixed time

Mantri Porte, an elderly, has been assigned the task of feeding milk twice under the supervision of the forest officials. 

“The bear must have sensed the place as secured for her cubs. Had it been otherwise, the mother would have instead taken them to the jungle. Perhaps after a couple of weeks or so both the cubs after gaining strength might leave for the natural forest habitat,” said Prabhat Dubey, a wildlife expert who visited the spot.

Veterinary doctor Dr. C K Mishra found both the cubs to be healthy. “We have advised on how to feed the milk to the babies and safeguard them from the prevailing severe cold conditions. But most importantly, people should avoid crowding the place as it might not just harm the cubs but probably lead to any untoward eventuality in case the mother bear turns aggressive and attacks,” he averred.

The people have been warned about the whimsical and dangerous behaviour of the bear and an advisory is issued to maintain utmost precaution by avoiding to visit the place.

The forest department had also arranged food for the adult bear to make it stay with the cubs for a longer duration.

