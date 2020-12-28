STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Women can now file complaints via WhatsApp calls in Hyderabad

Once the complaint is filed through the call, a text message will be sent to the complainant stating that his/her complaint has been filed.

Published: 28th December 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

whatsapp

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Women in Hyderabad now need not visit police stations to lodge complaints. In a bid to reach out to more women and ensure a hassle-free service for them, the Hyderabad police have now introduced an initiative wherein women can lodge complaints through Whatsapp audio and video calls. 

Aimed to make it easier for women to report crimes and subsequently, make the city safer for them, the pilot project of the Hyderabad police is soon going to start facilities to lodge complaints through Whatsapp. 

“In a lot of cases, we have witnessed that crimes, especially against women, do not get properly reported as not all women can come to the police stations to file their complaints. This could be due to multiple reasons, including household restrictions or them not knowing which police station they should go to, or sometimes, they are just scared to go a police station. The new people-friendly initiative will now help them to lodge complaints without any hassle,” said DIG, Women Safety Wing, B Sumathi.

Sumathi added that any SHE Team-related complaints such as eve-teasing or physical and cyber stalking, can be registered through the State’s SHE Team contact number. Once the complaint is filed through the call, a text message will be sent to the complainant stating that his/her complaint has been filed.

Additionally, a message will also be sent to the concerned SHO about details of the complaint. “Based on the gravity of the crime, the victim can decide to file an FIR,” added the official.   “On a test basis, we will first start to accept complaints over audio calls, and in the next few weeks, we will also accept video calls,” she added. 

The initiative also plans to provide counselling to women. “After a complaint is lodged, we will immediately direct them to our counsellors, who will provide them with telephonic or video counselling,” the official added.

Procedure to file plaint via WhatsApp

DIG, Women Safety Wing, B Sumathi said any SHE Team-related complaints such as eve-teasing or physical and cyber stalking can be registered through the State’s SHE Team contact number. Once the complaint is filed through the call, a text message will be sent to the complainant stating that his/her complaint has been filed. Additionally, a message will also be sent to the concerned SHO about details of the complaint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad police police complains Whatsapp police complaints Whatsapp audio
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp