Women can now file complaints via WhatsApp calls in Hyderabad

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Women in Hyderabad now need not visit police stations to lodge complaints. In a bid to reach out to more women and ensure a hassle-free service for them, the Hyderabad police have now introduced an initiative wherein women can lodge complaints through Whatsapp audio and video calls.

Aimed to make it easier for women to report crimes and subsequently, make the city safer for them, the pilot project of the Hyderabad police is soon going to start facilities to lodge complaints through Whatsapp.

“In a lot of cases, we have witnessed that crimes, especially against women, do not get properly reported as not all women can come to the police stations to file their complaints. This could be due to multiple reasons, including household restrictions or them not knowing which police station they should go to, or sometimes, they are just scared to go a police station. The new people-friendly initiative will now help them to lodge complaints without any hassle,” said DIG, Women Safety Wing, B Sumathi.

Sumathi added that any SHE Team-related complaints such as eve-teasing or physical and cyber stalking, can be registered through the State’s SHE Team contact number. Once the complaint is filed through the call, a text message will be sent to the complainant stating that his/her complaint has been filed.

Additionally, a message will also be sent to the concerned SHO about details of the complaint. “Based on the gravity of the crime, the victim can decide to file an FIR,” added the official. “On a test basis, we will first start to accept complaints over audio calls, and in the next few weeks, we will also accept video calls,” she added.

The initiative also plans to provide counselling to women. “After a complaint is lodged, we will immediately direct them to our counsellors, who will provide them with telephonic or video counselling,” the official added.

Procedure to file plaint via WhatsApp

DIG, Women Safety Wing, B Sumathi said any SHE Team-related complaints such as eve-teasing or physical and cyber stalking can be registered through the State’s SHE Team contact number. Once the complaint is filed through the call, a text message will be sent to the complainant stating that his/her complaint has been filed. Additionally, a message will also be sent to the concerned SHO about details of the complaint.