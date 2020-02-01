Bengaluru youngsters fight illness with knife art painting

Brinda Das By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : With an aim to extend help to children suffering from leukaemia, a team of seven youngsters has joined hands with a self-help group. The youngsters, who call themselves The Strokers, are skilled in knife painting and raise funds through exhibitions for children ailing from this progressive cancer.

"Losing my sister, Ashina, to leukaemia was very difficult to accept. By the time she was diagnosed, it was already late. The void in my life after her death motivated me to do something for children who battle this disease," said student Rihana Ahuja, adding that she sought help from six of her classmates who are also into knife painting.

"We decided to form the group and being an artist, we thought of selling our artwork, and the money raised will be donated to young patients," said Ahuja.

Indira Subramanyan, mother of a six-year-old girl, says she is thankful to the youngsters who helped her daughter survive. “We belong to a lower middle-class family and things turned bad when my only child was diagnosed with leukaemia two years ago. That was when we heard about Ummeed Child Development Centre. We then reached out to The Strokers, who donated a large amount for my daughter’s treatment,” said Subramanyam.

During their first exhibition in 2018, The Strokers collected Rs 72,000 from selling their artworks, which they donated to Ummeed. "The Strokers came as our biggest support when we were struggling to gather funds to help little ones who are suffering from leukaemia. Their first contribution helped two families and one of their children is now completely healthy and fit," said Subha Rao, who heads Ummeed.

Another member of The Strokers, Ritika Bahl, told CE that since the first exhibition, there has been no looking back for our group. “We have donated various amounts for the cause and it makes us immensely happy to see survivors smiling,” she added.Mechanic Krishnaiah M says if not for The Strokers, he would not have not been able to save his 14-year-old daughter. “Currently, she is still undergoing treatment and things seem to be much better,” he says.