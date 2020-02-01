Home Good News

Bengaluru youngsters fight illness with knife art painting

With an aim to extend help to children suffering from leukaemia, a team of seven youngsters has joined hands with a self-help group.

Published: 01st February 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Knife painting by members of The Strokers

Knife painting by members of The Strokers

By Brinda Das
Express News Service

BENGALURU : With an aim to extend help to children suffering from leukaemia, a team of seven youngsters has joined hands with a self-help group. The youngsters, who call themselves The Strokers, are skilled in knife painting and raise funds through exhibitions for children ailing from this progressive cancer. 

"Losing my sister, Ashina, to leukaemia was very difficult to accept. By the time she was diagnosed, it was already late. The void in my life after her death motivated me to do something for children who battle this disease," said student Rihana Ahuja, adding that she sought help from six of her classmates who are also into knife painting.

"We decided to form the group and being an artist, we thought of selling our artwork, and the money raised will be donated to young patients," said Ahuja.

Indira Subramanyan, mother of a six-year-old girl, says she is thankful to the youngsters who helped her daughter survive. “We belong to a lower middle-class family and things turned bad when my only child was diagnosed with leukaemia two years ago. That was when we heard about Ummeed Child Development Centre. We then reached out to The Strokers, who donated a large amount for my daughter’s treatment,” said Subramanyam.

During their first exhibition in 2018, The Strokers collected Rs 72,000 from selling their artworks, which they donated to Ummeed. "The Strokers came as our biggest support when we were struggling to gather funds to help little ones who are suffering from leukaemia. Their first contribution helped two families and one of their children is now completely healthy and fit," said Subha Rao, who heads Ummeed.

Another member of The Strokers, Ritika Bahl, told CE that since the first exhibition, there has been no looking back for our group. “We have donated various amounts for the cause and it makes us immensely happy to see survivors smiling,” she added.Mechanic Krishnaiah M says if not for The Strokers, he would not have not been able to save his 14-year-old daughter. “Currently, she is still undergoing treatment and things seem to be much better,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Strokers Rihana Ahuja Ummeed Child Development Centre Knife painting Bengaluru illness
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp