Karnataka: Police, locals help toddler who fell out of moving vehicle, reunite with family

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who accidentally fell out of a moving vehicle while travelling through Agumbe Ghat in Thirthahalli taluk on Thursday night, was reunited with her parents within hours, thanks to a traveller and the police.

The police said the incident took place around 8.30 pm at the eighth hairpin bend on the Agumbe Ghat. Agumbe police sub-inspector Parvathi told The New Indian Express that the girl was travelling with her parents, who hail from NR Pura in Chikkamagaluru district.

The family was coming from Kerala and heading to NR Pura. "The child’s family members were fast asleep when the door of the van, which was not closed properly, opened while the vehicle was moving. It is unclear how the girl fell from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not notice her falling out either. After the van had moved, the girl was crying on the road," she said.

"Meanwhile, Naveen, an advocate from Udupi, was coming in his car. He noticed the girl and took her to Agumbe police station. The parents realised that the girl was not in the vehicle after travelling for some distance. The shocked parents rushed to the ghat area and enquired with the check post staff. The staff informed that the child was in the safe hands of police," the PSI said.

She said, "The parents came to the station, and we handed over the child to them. We took a statement from her father Binu Varghese before handing over the girl, who is doing fine."