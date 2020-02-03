Women rule the key district offices in Karnataka's Chitradurga

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: For the first time, all three key offices of the district -- district administration, police and rural development -- are headed by women.

The district administration is headed by Deputy Commissioner R Vinoth Priya, zilla panchayat is headed by C Satyabhama, and now, G Radhika is the new Superintendent of Police of the district.

Apart from these, there are other departments where women have been taking up roles in administration, like horticulture deputy director G Savitha, disabled welfare officer J Vaishali, minorities welfare officer Rekha G, child protection officer Venkatalakshmi, social welfare officer Manjulamma, district labour officer Vinutha, and jailor at sub-jail Apeksha Satish Pawar, among others are leading various departments effectively.

Speaking to TNIE, Vinoth Priya said, “It is very heartening to have women heading all the three departments at the district level; this is a real transformation.”

The new SP, G Radhika, said, “Being a woman, the top priority is to protect women and children. Along with this, pro-people policing will be taken up to build confidence among the public on the police.”

She also said that her emphasis will be on using technology for smart policing in the district.

“It is heartening that the entire district has three women officers administrating revenue, RDPR and the police,” she added.

With the number of incidents of chain-snatching reported in the district, efforts will be made to reduce them.

“People should use technology and phone numbers to call the police in case of any incident,” she said.

Radhika is a 2012-batch IPS officer.

Earlier, Radhika worked as the SP in Mandya, and recently, she was at the DG&IG’s office in Bengaluru. Thanking the government for her posting, she said that she would work with integrity.

Former CMC president Sunitha Mallikarjun said, “It is a proud moment in the history of Chitradurga, as all three officers are women and we are expecting efficient administration.”