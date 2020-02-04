Home Good News

Maoist den in south Chhattisgarh attracts record runners for 'Peace Marathon'

Bastar police and the Narayanpur district administration are jointly promoting the event and inviting sports lovers for the Abhujmaad Peace Marathon-2020.

Peace marathon in Maoist hotbed may see participation of 10,000 runners. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Abujhmaad — an unfathomed hilly terrain in south Chhattisgarh’s edgy district of Narayanpur, once the safe house of senior leaders of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), will be the centre of attention, come February 8.

A 21-km ‘Peace Marathon’ in the erstwhile Maoist hotbed is slated for which over 10,000 runners have already registered. 

“Abujhmaad was among the areas worst hit by Maoist violence till a couple of years ago but is now truly transformed. The event has drawn people from various walks of life in Chattisgarh and neighbouring states and even enthusiasts from abroad. Such positive indicators suggest a pleasant conducive environment, unthinkable earlier,” said Sunderraj P, Bastar range inspector general of police.

Bastar police and the Narayanpur district administration are jointly promoting the event and inviting sports lovers for the Abhujmaad Peace Marathon-2020.

The officials have unveiled a special jersey and logo for the show.

The marathon will start from district headquarters of Narayanpur and culminate near the Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp at Basinghbahar, a village known for its scenic beauty. Organisers expect participant numbers to cross 12000, much higher than Raipur half-marathon held sometime ago.

“We wish people come and witness how peace has returned to this sylvan area, replete with unique tribal culture. So far six foreigners have registered online”, said Mohit Garg, Narayanpur district police chief. 

Prizes worth over Rs 6 lakh are there to be won separately by participating men and women. There are cash awards too for locals who top the winners' table under the local resident category. 

A similar marathon organised at Abujhmaad in 2019 had attracted only 3500 people.

