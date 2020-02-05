Home Good News

Bengaluru councillor turns black spot under flyover into skating rink

Many residents have lauded the councillor’s initiative.

Published: 05th February 2020 06:46 AM

Children have already started to use the skating rink under the flyover

Children have already started to use the skating rink under the flyover. (Photo | EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lakshminarayan CR, BBMP councillor for the Domlur area, has become something of a hero in his ward, thanks to a new skating rink he has set up under the Domlur flyover.

The area under the flyover was a garbage dumping spot, which the councillor has now gotten cleared up. The area was also floored and levelled, and a 12-ft-high fence was erected to keep the place from returning to its smelly, dirty state. The cost for the project was Rs 30 lakh.

The councillor’s initiative has brought cheer to local residents.

“The area below the flyover was a mess with people dumping garbage there. Cows were seen in the area and it had also turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes and rodents. I had got it cleared a few times, but after a few days, the area would go back to its original state. Then, I thought of making a permanent change, and thought that a skating rink for children would be ideal,” said Lakshminarayan.

Many children who know how to skate have started to utilise the rink already. For the ones who do know how to skate, a coach has been brought in.

“We have got a trainer to coach the children. There will be a morning and an evening batch, and the trainer will charge them a nominal fee. The idea is to make it a play area for children and to help keep them fit,” the corporator said. He added he will keep a check on the area, so that it doesn’t turn into a spot for illegal activities.

“The space under the flyover was a disaster. It would stink when we would pass through. Rather than just cleaning it up, he (Lakshminarayan) has turned the spot into a skating rink, which is great idea. My child has already skating here,” said Akansha Verma, a Domlur resident.

