Meet the young nightingale from Kerala Avanthika Pramod

By Express News Service

Three years back, when Avanthika Pramod sang at an event at Senate hall, in the presence of actor Mohanlal and playback singer G Venugopal, little did she know that she will make her entire family proud.

This nine-year-old is now one of the most sought after child performers in the state and the accolades she has won is proof for this.

Daughter of Thiruvananthapuram-based G Pramod and Ranjana Pramod, she started learning music at a very young age. A lover of old melodies, she is now training under Guru Mahendran Payyanur. Her mother remembers how young Avanthika was always a lover of music. She now shares the stage with playback singer G Venugopal and accompanies him for almost all performance across the state.

Singer G Venugopal with Avanthika

Avanthika is in the process of carving a niche for herself in the field of music and already is becoming popular among Keralites living abroad. Her distinct sound and an exemplary control of vocal cords at this age make her stand out. “She chooses songs herself and learns it. She loves singing melodies and semi-classical songs and also sings in temples,” says Ranjana.

This young artist has given her voice to the title track of Malayalam serial ‘Ayushman Bhava’ broadcasted in Asianet and theme song of the International children’s film festival of Kerala.

Avanthika likes rehearsing new songs after school hours and also sings with her sister Anamika, a Class XII student and keyboard student. Having started at a young age, this prodigy is busy exploring all genres of music—western, semi-classical and film songs. She is currently preparing for shows abroad.