Thanks to nine-year-old Sahana, Tamil Nadu village gets bus connectivity

By Express News Service

MADURAI: From this instant on, vow to stop disappointing yourself. Separate from the mob. Decide to be extraordinary and do what you need to do -- now.

Epictetus From the din of a mundane grama sabha meeting at a sleepy little village, on the Republic Day, rose a little voice that turned heads and made the hubbub subside.

It was a diminutive nine-year-old girl with a demand none in the gathering dared oppose. With wide, expectant eyes, Sahana requested the adults in the gathering that she and scores like her would be much obliged if someone arranged them a bus to go to their ‘far-away school’.

Every day, Sahana and 60 other students had to walk from their village Meenakshipuram (Madurai East) to their school in Mayandipatti.

The eight-kilometre trek was a tedious and strenuous one, negotiating a dusty and beaten path snaking via private lands and yawning TASMAC outlets. She feared for her safety and that of her friends’.



Soon enough, Collector TG Vinay got wind of the matter. Sahana’s request caught the attention of Madurai MP and writer S Venkatesan as well.

On January 29, he went to Meenakshipuram to meet her in person.

He did not limit his appreciation for her with a pat on her shoulder. In his hand was a present for her — a book. After presenting her with the book, Kicha Pacha, a children’s novel authored by Vizhiyan, he promised her his support.

Action On Monday, happiness was palpable among the schoolgoing children in the village; they had just received happy news -- every day from now on, a new TNSTC bus would take them to school in the morning and to the village in the evening. The bus began plying the route from Monday evening itself, taking a cheering bevy of tots from the school to their village. Gone are the days of arduous walk!

