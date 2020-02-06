Asna, living martyr of Kerala’s political violence, begins a healing journey

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Twenty years after one of her legs was blown to smithereens by a bomb hurled by RSS workers when she was just six, shocking the entire state and laying bare the brutality of mindless political violence, K Asna on Wednesday joined as a temporary doctor at Cheruvancheri Family Health Centre near Koothuparamba in the district. Her journey is an extraordinary tale of excruciating pain, dashed dreams and coming up trumps in life after years of struggle through her willpower and courage.

The incident that turned her life upside down occurred on September 27, 2000, the day of the local body elections. Asna was playing when a bomb hurled by RSS workers exploded in the courtyard of her house at Cheruvancheri. She fell unconscious in a pool of blood. Her leg was amputated and she had to spent three harrowing months at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

As she came back, the love and care she received from the doctors during her treatment lingered in her mind. Having decided to become a doctor, little Asna started her fight to achieve her dream.Fortunately, she was not alone. Her father Nanu closed his shop at Cheruvancheri to support her . He used to carry her on his shoulders to school everyday. Her mother Santha was by her side whenever she was needed. And, an entire village stood by the family to achieve her dream.

Challenges

When she joined Kozhikode Medical College for her MBBS course, the challenge before Asna was to reach her classroom which was on the fourth floor of the building. But then chief minister Oommen Chandy stepped in and his government arranged to install a lift spending Rs38 lakh. To meet her educational expenses, people of Cheruvancheri under the leadership of CPM collected Rs15 lakh. The District Congress Committee built a new house for her family. As she finished her house surgency, Asna applied for the temporary post of a doctor at Cheruvancheri Family Health Centre. As she got the first place among the applicants for the post, the panchayat executive council decided to give her the job.

First day at PHC

On Wednesday, she reached the hospital driving her own car with her father Nanu. She took charge at the centre after signing in the office register. “It is a dream come true for me. I thank all who have stood by me during all these years of struggle,” said Dr Asna as she assumed the office. “I am really happy to begin my career as a doctor in my hometown,” she said. The first patient whom she examined was Anvay Swaroop, a four-year-old boy of Cheruvancheri. “When the tragedy struck us, we thought everything had ended. Now, we are quite happy that she could reach here,” said Nanu.