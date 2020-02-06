Home Good News

Lending a helping hand in the times of coronavirus

DocsApp claims that it will hit the susbcription mark of 1 million members for Gold offer, its unlimited consultation services, which will save the users 60 per cent of regular fees charged during doc

Published: 06th February 2020

Medical workers in protective suits move a coronavirus patient into an isolation ward at the Second People's Hospital in Fuyang in central China's Anhui Province, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)



By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

At a time when coronavirus scare is threatening lives globally and has been detected in India as well, an online doctors’ consultation platform, DocsApp, has come forward with a novel initiative to help alleviate the spread of the deadly virus.

DocsApp, founded by ex-IITians Satish Kannan and Enbasekar Dinadayalane and which has signed up over 5,000 specialist doctors on its platform, announced that it will provide free online consultation to the all patients who show symptoms of coronavirus.

“The assistance provided via doctor consultations will be available 24x7 on-call (08047193443) or chat (app.docsapp.in) on the app. The app is available for download for IOS and Android mobile phones,” DocsApp said in a statement.

Currently, the deadly virus has consumed hundreds. Nearly 500 people in China and three patients from Kerala have been confirmed to be suffering from the illness.

Bengaluru-based DocsApp, with a user base of nearly 10 million, provides more than 2 lakh consultations per month across the country. DocsApp connects patients to specialist doctors across 20 departments such as dermatology, weight management, sexology and more. The patients can even order medicines and book laboratory tests on the platform.

The company said it has raised $10.1 million till now from Bessemer Venture Partners, Rebright Partners, TechMatrix Corporation, DeNA networks, Facebook’s angel investors InnoVen Capital and various individual investors.

DocsApp claims that it will hit the subscription mark of 1 million members for Gold offer, its unlimited consultation services, which will save the users 60 per cent of regular fees charged during doctor visits.

DocsApp has been ranked as the No. 1 doctor consultation app in India in the medical category on Google Play Store consistently for more than two years. The brand received the ‘App of the Year 2017’ in the medical category by Amazon in association with Facebook.

Online consultations to those with symptoms

The assistance provided by DocsApp through online doctor consultations will be available 24x7 on-call (08047193443) or chat (app.docsapp.in) on the app. The DocsApp is available for download for IOS and Android mobile phones, the company said in a statement.

TAGS
DocsApp Enbasekar Dinadayalane Satish Kannan coronavirus
