Band of Bengaluru youngsters gives ‘Kavacha’ to homeless, needy

BENGALURU: Destitutes sleeping on pavements braving the cold is a common sight in the city. But not everyone is blind to their woes. A group of 10 youngsters came up with project ‘Kavacha’ and have provided blankets to those sleeping on the footpaths.

One of the destitutes that the group of

youngsters helped. (Photo | EPS)

The youths behind the project are Vishwala C Patel and Vikas Reddy, who are just out of college and are working as software engineers.

Reddy, who works in night shift, would wonder how people could sleep on the footpaths in the biting cold, while on his way to work. When he discussed it with his classmate and friend Vishwala Patel, they decided to do something about it.

“We discussed with eight other like-minded friend and they volunteered to join us for the cause. We raised funds from our friends, colleagues and relatives and bought blankets. On the night of December 29, our team went to Avenue Road and distributed blankets to those who were sleeping on the footpaths,” said Vishwala.

The working youths went out on three nights on weekends and distributed blankets to the needy.

“On our first outing itself, the patrolling policemen on Avenue Road noticed us and praised us for what we were doing. To our surprise, they also accompanied us to a few places as there were female members in the group,” she said.

So far, the group has distributed blankets to around 100 people in Majestic, K R Market, Banashankari, Yeshwanthpur, Chikpet, Avenue Road, Nayandahalli, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Kalasipalyam, Kurubarahalli and Lalbagh areas.

Besides, the team has also extended its services by visiting orphanages and helping children with their studies and English communication skills. Now that summer is approaching, the group has planned to help those who are hit by water scarcity.

“There are a few areas where residents face acute water shortage during summer. So, we are planning to help them in this regard and we are working on the plan,” Vishwala added.